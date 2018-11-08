Hertz Global +6% after EBITDA tops estimates

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) is up 5.8% in AH trading after reporting Q# EBITDA of $351M to top the consensus estimate of $315M.

U.S. rental car revenue was up 10% Y/Y $1.85B during the quarter, while international revenue was up 1% to $732M.

CEO update: "Our operational turnaround continues to move forward as reflected by our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue and adjusted earnings growth. We are balancing our priorities of targeting a higher-quality revenue mix, while making investments in our operations, brands and technologies to optimally position the Company for long-term, sustainable growth."