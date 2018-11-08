W.R. Grace selects La Force as new President and CEO

W.R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) names Hudson La Force as its new President and CEO, effective immediately, as Chairman and CEO Fred Festa will become non-executive Chairman.

La Force became President and COO in 2016 after joining GRA in 2008 as Senior VP and CFO after working at the U.S. Department of Education and at Dell Inc.

Festa became GRA's CEO in 2005 and was elected Chairman of the Board in 2008; he joined the company in 2003 as President and COO, coming from Morgenthaler Private Equity Partners.