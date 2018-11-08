More on Assured Guaranty Q3: NII edges down Y/Y

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Q3 operating EPS of $1.47 comes in at more than double the consensus estimate of 72 cents; rises from $1.29 a year ago.

Q3 net investment income of $98M, though, slips slightly from $99M Y/Y.

Q3 net earned premiums of $142M compares with $186M a year ago.

AGO slips 0.2% in after-hours trading.

Q3 gross written premiums of $50M increases from $45M a year ago, while Q3 present new value of new business production increases to $52M from $43M Y/Y.

Non-GAAP operating shareholders' equity per share of $60.20 at Sept. 30, 2018 increases from $56.20 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Previously: Assured Guaranty beats by $0.75, beats on revenue (Nov. 8)