Organovo FQ2 revenues down 30%; first IND expected in 2020; shares up 3% after hours

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) fiscal Q2 results ($M): Revenues: 0.9 (-30.4%).

Net loss: (5.8) (+38.9%); loss/share: (0.05) (+44.4%).

Cash and equivalents at quarter-end: $37.4M; cash consumption in H1: ($11.3M) (+32.7%).

Future milestones for liver tissue program:

Pre-IND meeting with FDA on lead rare disease program in 2019.

Second U.S. Orphan Drug designation in H1 2019.

IND-enabling toxicity study to support multiple indications in H2 2019.

First IND filing in 2020.

Shares are up 3% after hours.

