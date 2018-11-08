Synaptics +4.5% on Q1 beats, sequential Mobile growth

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) gains 4.5% on Q1 results that beat estimates with $417.6M in revenue (flat on the year) and EPS of $1.24 (+20% Y/Y). In-line Q2 guidance has revenue of $410M to $440M (consensus: $436.71M).

Revenue breakdown: Mobile products, $262.7M (-10% Y/Y; +19% Q/Q); Consumer IoT products, $86.3M (+46% Y/Y; -10% Q/Q); PC products, $68.6M (+5% Y/Y; -3% Q/Q).

Revenue mix: Mobile, 63%; Consumer IoT, 21%; PC, 16%.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Synaptics beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Nov. 8)