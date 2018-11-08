Dentsply Sirona Q3 top line down 8%; earnings down 69%; ytd cash flow down 20%
- DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Q3 results ($M): Net sales: 928.4 (-8.0%).
- Net income: 28.0 (-69.1%); EPS: 0.13 (-66.7%).
- YTD cash flow ops: 297.6 (-20.2%).
- Company will restructure its operations including a workforce reduction of 6 - 8% that should save $200M - 225M in annual savings by 2021. Operational goals include annualized topline growth of 3-4%, non-GAAP operating income (growth?) of 20% by the end of 2020 and non-GAAP operating income yield of 22% by 2022. Dental strategic business units to be consolidated to four from 10.
- 2018 guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: slightly below previously announced range of $2.00 - 2.15.
