Dentsply Sirona Q3 top line down 8%; earnings down 69%; ytd cash flow down 20%

  • DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Q3 results ($M): Net sales: 928.4 (-8.0%).
  • Net income: 28.0 (-69.1%); EPS: 0.13 (-66.7%).
  • YTD cash flow ops: 297.6 (-20.2%).
  • Company will restructure its operations including a workforce reduction of 6 - 8% that should save $200M - 225M in annual savings by 2021. Operational goals include annualized topline growth of 3-4%, non-GAAP operating income (growth?) of 20% by the end of 2020 and non-GAAP operating income yield of 22% by 2022. Dental strategic business units to be consolidated to four from 10.
  • 2018 guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: slightly below previously announced range of $2.00 - 2.15.
  • Previously: DENTSPLY SIRONA misses by $0.09, misses on revenue (Nov. 8)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.