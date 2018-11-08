CenturyLink -6.5% as revenue, cash flow end up light

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is 6.5% lower in steady volume after hours following its Q3 earnings report, where revenues saw companywide declines and fell just short of expectations, and cash flow disappointed.

Revenues fell 3.5%, but EPS rose to $0.25 from $0.18 (including $55M in after-tax integration expenses and special items).

Adjusted operating cash flow (the company's non-GAAP measure) was fingered as one reason for investor disappointment, as Bloomberg noted it came in at $1.16B (up from $600M Y/Y pro forma) vs. consensus for $2.28B.

Revenue breakout: Medium & Small Business, $860M (down 4%); Enterprise, $1.28B (down 2.5%); International & Global Accounts, $892M (down 2.8%); Wholesale & Indirect, $1.255B (down 3.6%); Consumer, $1.355B (down 4.6%); Regulatory, $178M (down 4.3%).

The company reiterated full-year guidance for EBITDA of $9B-$9.15B and for dividends of $2.3B; it's raised outlook for full-year free cash flow to $4B-$4.2B, from a previous $3.6B-$3.8B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Previously: CenturyLink beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Nov. 08 2018)

Press release