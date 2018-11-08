Yelp plunges nearly 30% after revenue shortfall

"While the shift to non-term advertising has opened our sales funnel, it has also made our results more sensitive to short-term operational issues," says CEO Jeremy Stoppelman. He says the company as begun to address these issues, but they will nevertheless affect Q4 as well.

GAAP EPS topped estimates, but adjusted EBITDA of $50.3M was shy of estimates for $51.4M.

Full-year revenue is now seen at $938M-$942M vs. $963M consensus.

The earnings call begins at 5 ET.

