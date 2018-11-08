More on Trupanion Q3: Costs rise on percentage of revenue basis

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) Q3 EPS of 3 cents beats consensus estimate by 4 cents and improves from 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue rises to $67.4M from $56.5M a year ago; exceeds consensus by $0.5M.

Q3 cost of goods increased to 69.3% of revenue from 68.7% a year ago.

Q3 gross profit margin slid to 17.9% from 19.0% Y/Y.

TRUP -0.7% in after-hours trading.

Q3 monthly average revenue per pet of $54.55 vs. $53.96 in Q2; average pet acquisition cost also rose to $155 from $150 Q/Q; average monthly retention slipped to 98.61% from 98.64% in Q2 and flat compared with Q3 2017.

Total cost of revenue increases 26% to $64.4M from $51.3M Y/Y.

Previously: Trupanion beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Nov. 8)