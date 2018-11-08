Gladstone Land rises 1.3% after Q3 improves over Q2

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) gains 1.3% in after-hours trading after Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 15 cents per share improves from 11 cents in Q2.

Q3 total operating revenue of $8.02M falls 30% from $11.4M in Q2.

NAV per share $13.79 at Sept. 30, 2018, up 2.1% from $13.51 at June 30, 2018.

Acquired eight new farms, consisting of 6,398 total acres, for $46.8M during the quarter.

Sold a 1,895-acre farm in Morrow County, OR, to existing tenant for $20.5M, achieving a 20% IRR on initial equity investment.

"After a slow start to the year on the acquisition front, activity is picking up, and looking at our current backlog of farms to buy, we expect this momentum to carry on through the rest of 2018 and into 2019," comments David Gladstone, president and CEO.

Conference call Nov. 9 at 8:30AM ET.

Previously: Gladstone Land reports Q3 results (Nov. 8)