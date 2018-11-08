Sierra Wireless -11% as tariffs weigh on Q4 guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is 10.9% lower postmarket after its Q3 report topped consensus with healthy revenue growth but the company guided light on revenues and profits for the fourth quarter, with an eye on tariffs.

Net earnings (non-GAAP) rose to $10.5M from $7.7M; EBITDA rose to $16M from a year-ago $13.2M.

Gross margin was 33.1%, down slightly from a year-ago 33.3%.

“We continued to strengthen our position as the leader in Device-to-Cloud IoT solutions and our two highest-margin businesses - namely Enterprise Solutions and IoT Services - increased to 27% of total revenue in Q3," says CEO Kent Thexton.

Revenue breakout: Product, $179.4M (up 11.1%); Services and other, $24M (up 118%).

Revenue by segment: OEM Solutions, $148.3M (up 7.6%); Enterprise Solutions, $32.1M (up 22%); IoT Services, $23M (up 173%).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $200M-$208M (vs. consensus for $208.3M) and EPS of $0.22-$0.30 (short of consensus for $0.31). That accounts for an impact from China tariffs of about $0.03/share, the company says.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m.

