Stocks slip as the Fed stays the course on rates

Stocks pulled back modestly from yesterday's big gains following the Fed's decision to leave the fed funds rate unchanged as expected.

The Fed said it expects "further gradual increases" in interest rates and did not mention the volatility that recently has hit the stock market; the statement did little to alter expectations for another rate increase in December, which would be the fourth hike this year.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, with the yield on the Fed-sensitive two-year note jumping 4 bps to 2.97% - its highest level since June 2008 - and the benchmark 10-year yield adding 2 bps to 3.23%.

The energy sector (-2.2%) was by far the biggest drag on the stock market, falling in tandem with WTI crude which dropped another 2.4% $60.68/bbl, capping a 20%-plus drop since Oct. 3 and confirming a bear market.

Communication services (-0.9%) was the next worst performing group, as high growth names such as Facebook, Alphabet and Netflix all closed lower.

On the plus side, the rate-sensitive financials sector was a relative outperformer with a gain of 0.3%.