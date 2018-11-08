Disney call: 'Disney Plus' set for 2019, with 'Star Wars' prequel series

Drum roll, please: Disney's (NYSE:DIS) name for its streaming service will be Disney Plus, the company says on its earnings call after a solid Q4 beat.

That perhaps uninspiring name has the benefit of being in line with ESPN Plus, the name for its sports streaming service that already launched.

The branded Disney service will get a Star Wars boost with a Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna, who starred in the motion picture by that name.

As for an attempt to buy Sky that fell short of Comcast's pursuit, CEO Bob Iger says you "can't cry over spilled milk." Much as Sky would have helped an international rollout of its over-the-top service, the company will still take Disney Plus to Europe and plans to spread Hulu further as well.

The closing of the Fox deal will get Disney 60% ownership of Hulu, and Disney says Hulu's Live TV offering may present an opportunity to raise prices.

Shares are now up 1.9% after hours.

