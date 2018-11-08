P&G unveils simplified organization structure

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) announces several organization changes effective July 2019 that it says will streamline its management structure and "further increase focus, agility and accountability."

PG says it will reduce the number of business units from 10 to six, each with their own CEO who will be responsible for direct sales, product innovation and supply chains for the company's 10 largest geographic markets.

The restructure will reduce PG's corporate functions, with ~60% of corporate work shifting to the new business units, but PG will retain its corporate R&D group.

PG does not say how many jobs could be affected by the moves.

Chairman, President and CEO David Taylor calls the organizational change the company's most significant in the last 20 years.