Lions Gate higher as Starz leads profit beat in fiscal Q2

Lions Gate Entertainment is up postmarket (LGF.A +4.3%, LGF.B +5.5%) after its adjusted results beat expectations on top and bottom lines despite a revenue dip from last year.
As reported, the company took a net loss of $144.1M; that includes $114.1M in charges tied to shareholder litigation settlements.
Adjusted net income was $48.2M. Operating income was $39.1M.
Adjusted OIBDA was $128.8M.
Starz saw record growth with 1.3M new subscribers to hit 25.1M domestic, with gains in both over-the-top and traditional MVPD. It was the most profitable segment.
Revenue by segment: Motion Picture, $379M (down 1.7%); Television Production, $152.1M (down 28%); Media Networks, $377.3M (up 4.8%).
Profit by segment: Motion Picture, $12.9M (up 45%); Television Production, $9.4M (down 48.6%); Media Networks, $122.7M (up 18.8%).
Free cash flow was $99.5M.
The company says its STARZPLAY premium streaming service will launch on Virgin Media in the UK on Nov. 29. It comes at £4.99/month and offers access to TV series as well as a movie library featuring films like The Hunger Games.
