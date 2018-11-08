Lions Gate higher as Starz leads profit beat in fiscal Q2

Lions Gate Entertainment is up postmarket (LGF.A +4.3% , LGF.B +5.5% ) after its adjusted results beat expectations on top and bottom lines despite a revenue dip from last year.

As reported, the company took a net loss of $144.1M; that includes $114.1M in charges tied to shareholder litigation settlements.

Adjusted net income was $48.2M. Operating income was $39.1M.

Adjusted OIBDA was $128.8M.

Starz saw record growth with 1.3M new subscribers to hit 25.1M domestic, with gains in both over-the-top and traditional MVPD. It was the most profitable segment.

Revenue by segment: Motion Picture, $379M (down 1.7%); Television Production, $152.1M (down 28%); Media Networks, $377.3M (up 4.8%).

Profit by segment: Motion Picture, $12.9M (up 45%); Television Production, $9.4M (down 48.6%); Media Networks, $122.7M (up 18.8%).

Free cash flow was $99.5M.

The company says its STARZPLAY premium streaming service will launch on Virgin Media in the UK on Nov. 29. It comes at £4.99/month and offers access to TV series as well as a movie library featuring films like The Hunger Games.

