Atlantic Coast Pipeline hit with new court-ordered delay

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is hit with another legal setback as a U.S. appeals court ruling stayed a federal water quality permit issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers needed to allow water crossings in parts of West Virginia pending a legal review.

The ruling came in response to a request to review the permit from several environmental groups.

A project spokesperson says the delay should not have a major effect on the overall project since it only impacts crossings in West Virginia and has no effect on any other construction activity in West Virginia, Virginia or North Carolina.

The Atlantic Coast pipeline project is led by operator Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and partners Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and SOuthern Co. (NYSE:SO)