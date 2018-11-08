PG&E will not proceed with power shutoff planned for northern California

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it will not proceed with plans for a public safety power shutoff in parts of eight northern California counties, as weather conditions do not warrant the measure.

PG&E yesterday began notifying 70K customers in the areas of the possibility that it would turn off power for safety given forecasts of extreme fire danger conditions.

The utility says factors it considers when deciding whether to initiate a public safety power shutoff include strong winds, very low humidity levels, critically dry vegetation and on-the-ground observations.