Trade Desk -13% despite stellar growth, raised guidance

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has taken an after-hours tumble, down 13% on more than half a million shares traded, after a Q3 earnings report with nothing but positivity.

The company beat on top and bottom lines, with record profits topping even high estimates, and boosted guidance above consensus for the current quarter on revenue and EBITDA.

Revenues grew 50% to a record $118.8M and net income nearly doubled to $20.3M on a GAAP basis, and rose to $30.2M non-GAAP from $15.3M.

Customer retention again remained over 95%.

In channel spend highlights, the company notes mobile (in-app, video, Web) grew 65% Y/Y and built to 46% of gross spend; connected TV rose by tenfold; Audio grew 192%; mobile video rose 98%; and mobile in-app rose 90%.

It's guiding to Q4 revenues of $147M (above consensus for $144.8M) and EBITDA of $53M (vs. expectations for $52.3M).

For the full year, it sees revenues of at least $464M, revised up from $456M, and EBITDA of $145M, up from $140M.

