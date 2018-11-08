Colombia's Cano Limon crude oil pipeline hit for 77th time this year

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) says Colombia's 485-mile Cano Limon crude oil pipeline has been attacked again, marking the 77th strike this year.

The 220K bbl/day pipeline, located along the country's border with Venezuela and leading to the Caribbean port of Covenas, was attacked 62 times in 2017.

Volatile eastern Colombia is often the site of bombings by rebel groups and assorted criminal gangs tied to the illegal drug trade.

The pipeline, which can transport as much as 210K bbl/day, was undergoing repairs from an earlier attack and was not functioning.