ComScore +2.8% after Q3 beat, more positive EBITDA

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is up 2.8% in light postmarket trade after a better-than-expected Q3 loss on revenues that ticked up Y/Y.

EBITDA was positive for the third quarter in a row, at $5.2M, vs. a year-ago loss of $5M.

Revenue, by three new segments: Ratings and Planning, $70.5M (up 1.4%); Analytics and Optimization, $22.2M (up 4.7%); Movies Reporting and Analytics, $10.2M (up 5.2%).

Liquidity was $54.2M (including $6.3M in restricted cash) and total debt principal was $202M.

For Q4, it's expecting revenue to increase "modestly" and a fourth straight quarter of positive EBITDA. "Looking forward, management is focused on streamlining the company's cost structure to fund critical investments in product development and drive revenue growth in 2019 and beyond."

