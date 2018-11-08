WSJ: Chevron having second thoughts about staying in Venezuela

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is debating whether to stay in Venezuela, as profits are lower amid corruption and an economic crisis and the company is criticized for working with the Maduro government, but it fears a withdrawal could make matters even worse, WSJ reports.

CVX is the last U.S. oil major still in Venezuela, as top competitors Exxon and ConocoPhillips left more than a decade ago after the government began nationalizing oil fields managed by foreign operators and sharply raising taxes.

Rampant corruption in the country is a major part of CVX's concerns about remaining in the country; Venezuelan charging documents and purchasing invoices reviewed by WSJ allege that contractors pilfered more than $200M in two years from CVX's joint venture with state-run PdVSA through markups such as $156K for printer/copiers and $9K for ink-jet cartridges.

CVX says it follows all applicable laws in the joint venture and has done nothing wrong; it says it does not control the procurement process in the JV, in which CVX has a 30% non-operating stake.