Morgan Stanley trims Despegar target after q3 miss

Morgan Stanley has trimmed its price target on Despegar (NYSE:DESP), pointing to the earnings miss from this morning as a sign of the hurdles in the biggest Latin American markets.

The company's facing "continued challenges of driving sustained profitable growth in the volatile Latin America travel space,” says analyst Brian Nowak. There are opportunities in the region outside Argentina and Brazil, but Despegar will need more stable macro conditions to outshine with growth and multiple expansion. (h/t Bloomberg)

He's trimmed his price target to $18 from $22, now implying 13% upside from today's close.

Shares fell 4.4% today and are flat after hours.

