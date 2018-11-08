Canadian Solar, Entergy sign deal for Mississippi solar plant

Canadian Solar (CSIQ -2% ) says its Recurrent Energy subsidiary has signed a build-transfer agreement with Entergy (ETR -0.2% ) for a 100 MW solar photovoltaic project in Mississippi for $138M.

The agreement is expected to provide ETR with the largest utility-owned solar facility in Mississippi, pending approval by the state's Public Service Commission.

Once the facility is operational, which is expected by mid-2022, ETR will own the Sunflower project, allowing the regulated utility to power more than 16K homes with clean electricity.