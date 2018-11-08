Imperial says it's time to build in Alberta's oil sands but some see obstacles

Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) CEO Rich Kruger says the decision to move ahead with the C$2.6B Aspen oil sands project in Alberta is "a bit countercyclical," but low Canadian crude prices that scared off other oil majors from the area make it a perfect time to build.

"If you want the highest performance from contractors and tradesmen and safety and productivity, it’s a good time to build," Kruger says.

Investing when others are not will allow IMO to spend 30%-40% less than what it would have cost four years ago, says Kevin Birn of IHS Markit.

But some analysts are critical of the decision to proceed amid ongoing pipeline constraints, which could get worse if Michigan's newly elected governor nixes Enbridge's deal that would allow the replacement of part of the Line 5 pipeline that crosses the Straits of Mackinac toward Sarnia, Ont., where IMO owns a refinery and a petrochemicals complex.

Investors are right to "question the company pursuing such a large project in the midst of lingering uncertainty with respect to longer-term pipeline egress," says Raymond James analyst Chris Cox.