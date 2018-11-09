USMCA signing to take place on Nov. 30

Cabinet ministers from the United States, Mexico and Canada will sign a new trade agreement at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30.

It has yet to be determined whether the presidents and prime minister of each nation will participate in the signing.

Legislators from the three countries still have to approve the pact, officially known as USMCA, before it goes into effect.

