With eyes on Singles' Day, Alibaba aims for cloud

China is gearing up for the biggest shopping event of the year on Sunday, a day dominated by e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which saw $25B worth of goods sold on its platforms alone in the 24-hour period last year.

Many will also be watching Singles' Day for signs of consumer strength, which is coming under pressure amid rising Sino-U.S. trade tensions and a wider economic slowdown.

Alibaba itself lowered its full-year sales forecast earlier this month due to concerns about the trade spat, while the firm's core commerce business saw its slowest quarterly sales growth since 2016.

As a result, Alibaba aims to make cloud computing its "main business" in the future, according to CEO Daniel Zhang. The unit saw revenues rise to 5.67B yuan (about $820M) last quarter, a 90% increase from a year ago.