Work to halt on Keystone XL pipeline

A federal judge in Montana has halted construction of TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL oil pipeline on the grounds that the Trump administration did not complete a full analysis of the project's environmental impacts.

The 1,180 mile pipeline would transport up to 830K barrels of crude oil daily from Canada to Nebraska.

While the loonie extended its decline on the news, no immediate impact was seen in the oil markets as the pipeline isn't scheduled to come online for years.

ETFs: FXC