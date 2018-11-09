China's factory gate inflation slips

Slackening demand and a trade war with the U.S. weighed on China's factory inflation in October, while consumer price inflation held steady at 2.5%, ending a rising streak for four consecutive months.

Even as the world's two biggest economies butt heads over trade, their top diplomats and defense chiefs will gather today for security talks in Washington.

The meeting was canceled last month following new South China Sea tensions and U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

