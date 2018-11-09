WhiteHorse Finance prices $33M 6.50% notes due 2025

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) has priced public offering of $33M of its 6.50% notes due November 30, 2025.

The Notes may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time, or from time to time on or after November 30, 2021.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.50% per year, payable quarterly on February 28, May 31, August 31 and November 30 each year, beginning on February 28, 2019.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $4,950K Notes.

The offering is expected to close on November 13.

The Notes have received a private rating of "A-" from Egan-Jones Rating Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of ~$31.8M (or ~$36.5M if the underwriters fully exercise their overallotment option) to fund investments in debt and equity securities in accordance with its investment objective and for other general corporate purposes and a portion to repay outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

