Rayonier Advanced Materials announces accelerated share repurchases

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to repurchase $25M of the Company’s common stock, implemented under the share repurchase authorization of up to $100M, which was announced in February of 2018.

“This ASR is consistent with our disciplined and balanced capital allocation strategy for our significant free cash flow,” said Paul G. Boynton, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Upon completion of the ASR, we will have repurchased a total of $40 million of the $100 million repurchase authorization provided by our Board.”

Approximately 1.5M shares of the Company’s common stock to be repurchased under the transaction will be received on November 13.