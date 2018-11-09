Adtalem Global Education announces new $300M share repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) has approved its eleventh share repurchase program for $300M which expires December 31, 2021.

The new program will commence after the completion of current program, which is expected to occur in early calendar year 2019.

"The extension of our repurchase program reflects our commitment to delivering on our strategic priorities and our confidence in the upside potential for our shares,” said Lisa Wardell, President and CEO of Adtalem.

The repurchases will be funded through available cash balances and/or borrowings.