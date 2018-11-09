More on China Automitive Systems' Q3 mixed results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) reports net sales dropped 5% in Q3, mainly due to a change in the product mix and lower domestic sales volume due to softer demand in the Chinese domestic brand automobile market.

Net product sales to North America grew 22.2% to $30.3M, due to an increase in the cost of raw materials and the changes in the product mix.

Gross margin rate fell 530 bps to 13.7%, primarily due to the decrease in net sales and change of product mix.

Selling expense rate improved 80 bps to 3%.

The company has reduced FY2018 revenue guidance to $510M from $520M, based on the current views on operating and market conditions.

