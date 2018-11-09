Hawkish Fed outlook saps futures

U.S. equities look poised to slip again at the open, continuing a global market retreat after the Fed appeared to remain on track to raise to its key rate next month. Dow -0.6% ; S&P 500 -0.6% ; Nasdaq -0.8% .

Some traders had hoped that the sharp stock selloff during what has been called "Red October" might have encouraged the central bank to take a more dovish approach, but a statement confirmed expectations of "further gradual increases" in the prime lending rate.

After entering a bear market on Thursday, oil is now under $60/bbl, while gold is 0.5% lower at $1219/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield down 2 bps to 3.21%.

