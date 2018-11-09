Bristow Group to combine with Columbia Helicopters for $560M

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) to combine with privately-held Columbia Helicopters, Inc. for $560M.

Columbia will be designated as an unrestricted subsidiary under the Columbia name and air operating certificate.

For the twelve months ended September 30, Columbia recorded revenue of ~$281M and adjusted EBITDA of ~$117M.

The company expects the complementary transaction to strengthen the company's operational and consolidated financial profile.

Jonathan Baliff will serve on the Columbia Board of Directors as a representative of Bristow upon close of the transaction.

The transaction will be funded through a combination of debt, convertible debt, newly issued common shares to the Lematta family and existing Columbia management and cash from Bristow's balance sheet.

The transaction is expected to close prior to December 31.