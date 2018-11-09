Name change at New York & Company

New York & Company (NYSE:NWY) announces that it will be changing its name to RTW Retailwinds on November 19.

"RTW reflects our vision to maximize the power of our platform to create destination celebrity and lifestyle brand assortments across categories and channels," says CEO Greg Scott.

"We move forward strongly positioned to continue our expansion of NY&Co, expanding celebrity brands with the upcoming launch of Kate Hudson and entering intimate apparel – a core competency of our team," he adds.

The company's ticker symbol for shares will change to RTW.

