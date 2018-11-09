Funko -8% after earnings

Shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNK) are down sharply after the company's gross margin rate for Q3 disappoints.

The company reports gross margin came in at 38.4% of sales vs. 40.0% expected and 35.9% a year ago. A reduction in the average selling price to European customers dragged on the margin rate during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Funko expects full-year sales of $654M to $650M vs. $620M to $630M prior view and $633M consensus. EPS of $0.68 to $0.73 is anticipated vs. $0.69 consensus.