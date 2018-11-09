Keytruda + Lenvima combo shows positive effect in Phase 1b/2 study in three tumor types

Preliminary data from a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALY) Lenvima (lenvatinib) in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), metastatic melanoma and metastatic urothelial carcinoma showed a treatment effect. The results are being presented at the SITC annual meeting in Washington, DC.

The trial, Study 111/KEYNOTE-146, is a single-arm, open-label basket study. Participants were not selected based on PD-L1 expression. The primary endpoint of the first phase was maximum tolerated dose. The primary endpoint of the second phase is objective response rate (ORR) at week 24.

At data cutoff, the ORR in NSCLC patients who had received up to two prior lines of therapies was 33.3% (n=7/21). The ORR in melanoma patients who had received up to two prior treatments was 47.6% (n=10/21). The ORR in urothelial cancer patients who had received up to two prior treatments was 25.0% (n=5/20).

Pembrolizumab is a PD-1 inhibitor and lenvatinib is a kinase inhibitor.

The study is ongoing.