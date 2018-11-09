American Express gets approval for license in mainland China

American Express (NYSE:AXP) gets approval that will allow its joint venture in China to start building a network to clear and settle American Express card charges made in China domestically.

Specifically, it received preparatory approval for a clearing and settlement license in mainland China from the People's Bank of China.

AXP +0.2% in premarket trading.

The U.S. credit-card company formed a joint venture, Express (Hangzhou) Technology Services Co. with Chinese fintech services company LianLian to build a network business that will enable charges on American Express branded cards to be cleared and settled domestically by its joint venture.

