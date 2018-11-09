Strong growth at Farfetch

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) tops sales estimates in its first earnings report as a publicly-traded company.

Revenue was up 52% during the quarter to $132.2M, led by platform revenue growth of 61%.

Gross merchandising value jumped 52% to $310M. Orders were up 55% and active consumers rose 42%. AOV fell 3.4% to $584.60 during the quarter.

"We believe the luxury fashion industry will see online sales expand by an incremental $100 billion over the next ten years," says Farfetch CEO Jose Neves.

Shares of Farfetch are up 0.77% in premarket trading to $22.22 vs. the $20 IPO pricing level.

