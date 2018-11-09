Potbelly -7% after weak guidance
Nov. 09, 2018 7:24 AM ETPotbelly Corporation (PBPB)PBPBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) reports comparables sales fell 0.2% in Q3 to miss the consensus expectation for a 1.1% gain.
- Costs of good sold fell 20 bps to 26.6% of sales during the quarter, while labor costs rose 110 bps to 30.3% of sales.
- The restaurant company showed a wider net income loss than a year ago.
- Looking ahead, Potbelly expects full-year company-operated comparable store sales growth to fall -1.5% to -2.0% and EPS of $0.26 to $0.27 vs. $0.37 consensus.
- Shares of Potbelly are down 7.0% in premarket trading to $10.80.