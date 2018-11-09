More on Starwood Property Q3 results

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Q3 core EPS of 53 cents.

Excluding bridge financing commitment fee and loss on extinguishing convertible note, core EPS was 55 cents.

Consensus estimate of 53 cents.

STWD -0.4% in premarket trading.

Q3 total revenue $285.7M misses consensus by $8.7M.

Book value per share of $16.86 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $16.94 at June 30, 2018 and $17.24 at Sept. 30 2017; undepreciated book value of $17.84 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $17.85 at June 30, 2018 vs. $17.81 at Sept. 30, 2017.

Commercial lending: Core earnings of $111M; originations and acquisitions of $1.1B, of which $1.0B was funded.

Infrastructure lending: Core loss of $3M; acquired $1.9B of funded loans and $0.5B of unfunded commitments.

Property: Core earnings of $32M; acquired final Woodstart II affordable housing property for $33M.

Investing and servicing: Core earnings of $60M; obtained 11 new special servicing assignments for CMBS trusts with a total unpaid principal balance of $5.5B.

