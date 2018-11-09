GE price target cut to $6 at J.P. Morgan; shares slide 3%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) -3.3% pre-market after J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa cut his stock price target to $6 from $10 and says GE's recent earnings were worse than expected on almost all fronts.

Tusa says GE's forecasts for free cash flow and EBITDA moved materially lower, while a material change in language from the 10-Q suggest a negative step down in leverage.

The longtime GE bear foresees a deterioration in run rate fundamentals to continue and predicts that by 2020, six of eight segments will be showing "zero" free cash flow.

"While the stock is down ~70% from the peak of $30, this move still does not sufficiently reflect the fundamental facts," Tusa writes.