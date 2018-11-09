Apollo Endosurgery down 23% premarket after Q3 miss
- Thinly traded micro cap Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is down 23% premarket on light volume following its Q3 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:
- Revenues were down 14.5% to $14.1M; net loss more than doubled to ($9.8M). Intragastric balloon product sales were down 6.8% to $4.1M, led by softer sales in Brazil. Surgical product sales were down 34.0% to $4.6M due to lower gastric banding procedures worldwide.
- Gastric balloon competitor ReShape Lifesciences (OTC:RSLS) is down 6% premarket.
