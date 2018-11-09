Apollo Endosurgery down 23% premarket after Q3 miss

Nov. 09, 2018 7:46 AM ETApollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN)APEN, RSLSBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Thinly traded micro cap Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is down 23% premarket on light volume following its Q3 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:
  • Revenues were down 14.5% to $14.1M; net loss more than doubled to ($9.8M). Intragastric balloon product sales were down 6.8% to $4.1M, led by softer sales in Brazil. Surgical product sales were down 34.0% to $4.6M due to lower gastric banding procedures worldwide.
  • Gastric balloon competitor ReShape Lifesciences (OTC:RSLS) is down 6% premarket.
  • Previously: Apollo Endosurgery misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (Nov. 8)
