Ubiquiti Networks beats Q1, guides in-line

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) reports Q1 beats with $1.17 EPS (+27% Y/Y) and revenue up 15% Y/Y to $282.9M. Reaffirmed FY19 guidance has in-line EPS of $4 to $4.80 (consensus: $4.25) and revenue of $1.1B to $1.2B (consensus: $1.13B).

Revenue breakdown: Service Provider Technology, $105M (-13% Y/Y); Enterprise Technology, $177.9M (+41%).

Repurchase program: Board authorizes the repurchase of up to $200M of common stock. The program expires at the end of next year.

