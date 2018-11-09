JPMorgan bails on Yelp; shares down 31% premarket

Last quarter's big miss was weakness in paid advertisers, says JPMorgan, throwing in the towel on its Overweight rating on Yelp (NYSE:YELP) with a downgrade to Neutral. It was the first time that metric didn't grow on a sequential basis, says the team.

Looking forward, strong competitive pressure should be coming, particularly from Facebook and Google.

The price target is slashed to $36 from $57.

Shares down 31.5% premarket to $29.80.

