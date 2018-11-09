Revlon +10% on earnings beat

Revlon (NYSE:REV) reports Revlon segment net sales down 2% to $249.5M in Q3, driven by lower net sales of Revlon color cosmetics, primarily internationally due to the Oxford, N.C.service level disruptions.

Elizabeth Arden net sales soar 16.5% to $122.1M, driven by the segment's higher net sales of Elizabeth Arden skin care products, including Ceramide and Prevage, primarily internationally..

Portfolio Segment net sales decreased 6.4% to $138.4M, primarily driven by the segment's lower net sales of local and regional brands.

Fragrances Segment net sales fell 8.7% to $145.4M, driven primarily by the segment's loss of certain licenses in 2018 and lower net sales of other licensed fragrances.

Total North America sales up 2% to $350.8M and International segment slipped 5.6% to $304.6M.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 90 bps to 55.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 34.8% to $72.4M.

REV +10.09% premarket.

Previously: Revlon beats by $0.54, beats on revenue (Nov. 9)