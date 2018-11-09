Britain's cost watchdog for NHS not on board with AstraZeneca's Lynparza

Britain's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the advisor to the National Health Service on costs and care quality, has rejected AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib) for treatment-resistant ovarian cancer patients citing its high cost.
The company expected NICE to categorize Lynparza as an end-of-life therapy which provides for higher pricing (£50,000 per Quality Adjusted Life Year, instead of the standard £30,000 limit) but it did not do so despite real-world data that showed life expectancy for these patients to be less than two years.
AZN says it will "continue to engage" with NICE to resolve the issue.
