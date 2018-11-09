Monster Beverage sized up after Coca-Cola wildcard

Analysts are weighing in on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) after the company goes to arbitration with Coca-Cola over that company's energy drinks plan.

Goldman Sachs says the downside risk of Coca-Cola adding the two drink products doesn't warrant yesterday's share price drop. The firm reiterates its Buy rating and adds the stock to its Americas Conviction List.

Macquarie keeps an Outperform rating on Monster, but warns that the "holistic relationship" with Coca-Cola needs to be managed carefully.

Cowen stays at Outperform on Monster as well, calling the Coca-Cola energy risk as modest.

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic sees a larger overhang shares than some of his peers as he sticks with a negative rating on Monster. An escalation by Coca-Cola could call into question Monster's ability to grow on the back of the KO bottling system, Zuanic notes.

