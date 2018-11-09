Microsoft wins Gap cloud business

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) wins the cloud business of retailer Gap in a blow to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services.
The five-year deal includes the Azure cloud, the Microsoft 365 package, and the Power BI business-intelligence software.
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a cloud deal with Walmart that recently expanded into a joint engineering office. Rival Google has picked up cloud business from Best Buy and Home Depot as retailers move away from Amazon, which serves as a competitor through its e-commerce platform.
Microsoft shares are down 0.6% premarket to $111.05.
Previously: Microsoft and Walmart will open joint engineering office (Nov. 5)
