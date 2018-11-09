More on Spirit MTA REIT Q3: Adjusted EBITDAre rises 3% Y/Y

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 52 cents vs. 80 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $62.4M vs. $59.2M a year ago.

Q3 adjusted EBITDAre $52.2M vs. $50.7M a year ago.

Adjusted debt/annualized adjusted EBITDAre 9.6x vs. 6.4x a year earlier.

During the quarter, SMTA invested $97.5M in acquiring five properties and in revenue-producing capital expenditures; newly acquired properties have a weighted average lease term of 15.8 years, weighted-average initial cash yield of about 6.44%, and an economic yield of 7.60%.

Disposed of nine properties for $31.6M in gross proceeds.

